Armed suspects flee from Burnet County church, heading north: police

The Brief Law enforcement are looking for armed suspects that fled from a Burnet County church Suspects fled in a white minivan heading north on US 281 Church volunteer safety team member fired multiple rounds at the men after confronting them, law enforcement says



Law enforcement is on high alert after two armed suspects fled from outside a Burnet County church on Sunday morning, heading north.

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office says that just after 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, deputies responded to the Church at the Epicenter on N US 281 for a welfare check due to an unknown 911 call.

BCSO dispatch reported a man had called 911, gave the address to the church, requested police response, then hung up.

When deputies arrived, it "became clear" that shots had been fired, but that all of them came from someone with the church's volunteer safety team, says BCSO.

The safety team member stated that he confronted two suspicious men outside the church, one of whom presented a rifle, says BCSO. The safety team member fired multiple rounds, causing both men to get in a white minivan and flee the scene, driving north on US 281.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to BCSO.

BCSO says it is working with a number of state and federal agencies on the investigation into this incident.

The Lampasas Police Department says it was informed by the Burnet County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 6 about the incident.

LPD says it has called in additional staff and supervision to patrol the city, specifically the churches, and is coordinating with other local law enforcement agencies.