Robbery suspect hits victim with vehicle while fleeing scene: Lakeway police

The Lakeway Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect who hit the victim with a vehicle on Friday morning.

Police say on Oct. 4 around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Lohmans Crossing Road near Lakeway Boulevard for a report of a robbery.

Officers learned on scene that a man had parked next to an unoccupied, unlocked vehicle, entered it and started rummaging through it. While he was inside the vehicle, its owner showed up and confronted the suspect.

The suspect then got back in his own vehicle, but the victim continued to engage with him. The victim was struck by the suspect's vehicle as the suspect fled the scene, but the victim was not seriously injured, police say.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 25 and 30 years old, about 5'7" with a thin build with long black hair and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

The suspect was driving a newer model white Volkswagen midsize SUV, potentially a Tiguan.

Stock photo of a white Volkswagen Tiguan

The Lakeway Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to contact them at 512-261-2800 or submit information via P3Tips.

Lakeway police are also reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings, lock their vehicles, take valuables out and report any suspicious activity.