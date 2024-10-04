Man gets life in prison without parole for sexually abusing child for years: DA

A San Marcos man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for sexually abusing a child for years.

On Oct. 3, a Hays County jury found 36-year-old Christopher Lee Head guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years of age.

Head was accused of sexually abusing his victim between the ages of five and eight, says the Hays County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

Christopher Head (Hays County Criminal District Attorney)

Evidence also showed that Head had shown the child pornography, including videos of himself and another family member, and then asked the child to "copy" the sexual acts in the videos.

A witness, formerly Head's best friend, testified Head made admissions to him shortly after the child reported the abuse.

Head had been released on bond before the trial, but following his conviction, his bond was revoked, and he was taken into custody.

During the sentencing phase, evidence was presented that Head was a drug dealer, inappropriately touched another child in 2014 and that he physically abused romantic partners.

The child also testified again as to how they were affected by the ongoing abuse and to their fears that Head would continue to abuse other children in the future if given the opportunity.

According to Hays County court records, a motion for a new trial has been filed.