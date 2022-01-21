Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car accident near Brentwood

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle collision Friday evening near Brentwood.

The accident happened Friday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Sunset Blvd. and Allenford Ave.

According to TMZ, his SUV rolled over and hit a red Prius then a Porsche Cayenne.

Schwarzenegger was uninjured in the accident. A woman was taken by paramedics to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Department officials confirmed there were no other injuries from the collision. According to police, the red Prius was making a U-turn as it continued through a red arrow signal to turn left when the collision occurred, causing the SUV to roll on top of the Prius and hit two other vehicles.

Officers said no arrests were made at the scene and they ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors in the crash.

According to reports from the scene, Schwarzenegger stayed on scene and is in contact with the injured person.

The cause remains under investigation.

