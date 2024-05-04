Man dead after homicide in north Austin; no suspect in custody: APD

A man is dead after a homicide early Saturday morning in north Austin, and police are searching for a suspect.

At approximately 3:27 a.m., officers patrolling the area near Northgate Boulevard and Colony Creek Drive heard an "active disturbance," according to APD.

APD says the officers immediately searched the area and located a man with "obvious signs of trauma."

Medics with Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene to assist, but the man died at 3:37 a.m.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

Police say this is an active investigation, and that this appears to be an isolated incident with no known threat to the public. APD asks that the public remain vigilant.

Anyone who has any information about this crime is encouraged to submit their tips to 512-477-3588.

Police say this is Austin's 19th homicide of the year.