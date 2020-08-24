Around 200 animals coming to Austin ahead of tropical storms

The Austin Humane Society is taking in around 200 additional animals, including dogs, cats, and baby squirrels, ahead of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

AHS says it is working with its statewide disaster network to provide shelter and care to animals from Woodville, Baytown, Rockport and the Houston area. AHS has been receiving animals since Sunday and by Tuesday, expects to have around 180 dogs and cats and 30 baby squirrels.

"By taking in these animals, we are helping shelters closer to the storm’s projected path, and ensuring they have the room they need for their direct relief efforts, pre and post-storm," says the humane society.

AHS says that all of the animals being taken in are coming from other shelters and are not animals separated from their owners by the storms. Once cleared by our medical team, the animals will be available for adoption.

AHS is currently running a special $20 adoption fee promotion, which the humane society says will be extended through the end of the month to help these additional animals find their forever homes.

AHS is also accepting donations through the AHS website to aid in the disaster relief effort.

