Woman arrested for intoxication assault in deadly North Austin crash

A 25-year-old woman was arrested for intoxication assault and aggravated assault following a deadly crash in North Austin, police said.

Austin police said on Tuesday, August 9, around midnight, officers responded to an emergency call in the 12500 block of N IH 35 NB SVRD.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a pedestrian, Jiaxing Chen, and the driver of a vehicle, 25-year-old Edith Tavera-Camacho, were involved in a crash.

Chen attempted to call 9-1-1 after being struck, but Tavera-Camacho left the scene. Chen remained on top of the hood of Tavera-Camacho's vehicle while she continued to drive, police said.

The vehicle then headed north on N IH35 NB SVRD and crashed into concrete curbs at the intersection of Parmer Lane.

Chen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died on Friday, August 19. Tavera-Camacho was arrested for intoxication assault and aggravated assault.

Edith Tavera-Camacho, 25, was arrested for intoxication assault and aggravated assault following a deadly crash in North Austin.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.



This crash is being investigated as Austin's 65th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 66th fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 67 fatal crashes resulting in 73 deaths.