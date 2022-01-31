Arrest made in Homicide Investigation of suspicious death at Northeast Austin Walmart

An arrest has been made in the Homicide Investigation of a suspicious death that occurred in November 2021 at a Northeast Austin Walmart.

According to Austin Police Department (APD), 911 received a call of shots fired in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 1030 Norwood Park Blvd at approximately 10:39 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021.

A shooting victim with obvious trauma was discovered at the scene upon the arrival of APD officers and Austin-Travis County EMS. The victim was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was identified as Jose Juan Vasquez. Vasquez was pronounced deceased at 11:20 p.m. by Dr. Bradley.

On November 25, 2021, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death as gunshot wound and the manner as homicide, according to APD. This incident marked Austin's 84th homicide of 2021.

Bryant was captured by the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force for the murder of Jose Vasquez.

As a result of their ongoing investigation, APD detectives issued a warrant for the arrest of Ronald Leon Bryant on Dec. 23, for the murder of Jose Vasquez.

Bryant, 42, was arrested on Dec. 28, 2021 by the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force. He is currently being held on a $500,000.00 bond.

