Police investigating suspicious death at Northeast Austin Walmart

The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death at a Walmart in Northeast Austin. It is the city's 84th homicide this year.

Police say just after 10:30 p.m. on November 24, officers arrived at the Walmart on Norwood Park Boulevard and found a man in the parking lot who had been shot several times.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials say they're looking at multiple suspects in the case but did not provide any descriptions or further details. They say they're also talking to witnesses and reviewing security camera footage.

If you have any information that may help police with this case, you're asked to call the APD Homicide Tipline at (512) 974-TIPS.

