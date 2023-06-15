Man arrested in connection with shooting in San Marcos

A man is now facing felony charges after a shooting over the weekend in San Marcos.

The San Marcos Police Department says 24-year-old Mario Guillermo Lopez of Austin was found and questioned by detectives in connection with a shooting on June 10.

SMPD says five rounds were fired in the area of W. Hopkins Street and Guadalupe Street in downtown. Two people were struck by ricocheting bullets and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Mario Guillermo Lopez (Hays County Jail)

MORE SAN MARCOS NEWS

Lopez now faces two second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Hays County Jail on June 14 and released the same day on bond, according to jail records.