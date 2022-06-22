Bastrop County man arrested for online solicitation of a minor

article

A Bastrop County man was arrested for the online solicitation of a minor, the sheriff's office said.

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said there was indication that Anthony Davis Jr., 51, has been active in the Bastrop community, working with youth sports events, specifically as a youth basketball trainer.

Davis was booked into the Bastrop County Jail and was released the next day on a $25,000.00 bond.

If anyone has any information concerning similar activities involving Davis, please contact the Sheriff’s Office-512 549-5100.