Art thief steals fountain sculpture from North Austin restaurant

A North Austin restaurant was hit by an art thief earlier this week.

The Fonda San Miguel said someone managed to take an authentic fountain sculpture. "I would say that they planned it out. It wasn’t just a random theft," said owner Tom Gilliland.

A disconnected pipe sticking out of a wall is all that remains from the area the sculpture was taken.

"I’m very sad about it, I could be mad, but I’m really more sad for two reasons. First of all our public in our dining room won’t have it to enjoy anymore because it was a center of the restaurant and secondly I’m sad that somebody would act in this manner," said Gilliland.

The piece stolen was more then just a regular sculpture. As Gilliland enjoys collecting various artworks for the restaurant as a hobby, he gave FOX 7 Austin some insight about the piece that was plucked straight from the restaurant’s collection.

"It came from Guadalajara, the artist Sergio Bustamante is one of Mexico‘s greatest living artist, renowned all over Mexico," said Gilliland. "If they knew it was his piece, then they have good taste but I have a feeling that they liked it but maybe they thought they could resell it, I doubt it. I have a feeling it’s in somebody’s backyard."

According to Gilliland, the piece wasn’t exactly the easiest to move when they installed it four years ago.

"It took a full day and a half to be able to put it in because it’s not a big wide piece but it’s a long piece. It would’ve taken at least two people to carry it out, I don’t think one person could’ve," he said.

The restaurant is offering a reward for the sculpture's return and are also keeping an eye out for whoever stole it in the first place.

"If they have it in their heart to behave in that matter then they are a threat to everybody. I don’t think that kind of thievery needs to be overlooked," Gilliland said.

