Hundreds of Ascension Seton nurses go on strike in Austin

Hundreds of Ascension Seton Medical Center nurses showed up in the heat Tuesday morning to participate in a one-day strike.

"We might be expecting a heat index of 115 today, but there is no heat like the fire of the nurses today. Hell hath no fury like a nurse on strike," said Bradley Van Waus, Southern Region Director with National Nurses United.

These nurses are part of a union called National Nurses United. This strike comes after months of these nurses calling for safer staffing conditions and waiting for management to bargain a fair union contract that would fix its staffing crisis.

"When unions use their voice to advocate for the community and the people they serve, we are all stronger. We are all better," said Rick Levy, President of Texas AFL-CIO.

This strike is not just for nurses. They say they are fighting for the safety of their patients. National Nurses United claims Ascension repeatedly dismissed solutions to do that, including proposals to enforce safe staffing and better nurse recruitment and retention.

"One of the things I'm feeling in my heart is anger and so angry that a hospital with the resources that she has is refusing to sit down and even honor the most basic requests for safe staffing for the patients they're supposed to serve," said Levy.

Ascension Seton released a lengthy statement saying in part, "they are disappointed by the union’s decision to strike, but they are prepared with other nurses to temporarily replace those striking to ensure the hospital remains open and ready to serve."

The plan is to continue the strike for one full day.

"We want people in Texas to know that if you go to a Texas hospital, there will be enough nurses to take care of you. That's what the nurses are asking for. That's what the patients are asking for. We just want the CEOs who are oftentimes making millions or tens of millions of dollars to do the same thing," said Congressman Greg Casar (D-35).

Even though this strike is only set for a day, these nurses will not be able to go back to work for another three because of the hospital’s contract with the temporary nurses goes for four days.