Ascension Seton Williamson to build new six-story tower in Round Rock

A new six-story medical tower is in the works in Round Rock for Ascension Seton Williamson as part of a $230 million expansion announced Tuesday.

The 216,000-square-foot tower will house 160 patient beds with a 12-bed observation unit, two operating rooms, and more space for emergency, imaging, cardiac cath and surgery departments.

More than 400 positions are expected to be added to staff this additional capacity.

The expansion also includes the build out of an additional 34,000 square feet at the nearby Ascension Seton Williamson Medical Plaza at 301 Seton Pkwy., which will house outpatient wound care, cardiac rehab and pediatric rehab.

A philanthropic effort to support this expansion of services will be launched this fall, says Ascension Seton Williamson.