Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month inspired recipes

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some healthy Asian-inspired recipes.

For her fried rice, Tierra used leftovers from Tso Chinese Delivery which has partnered with two other local, Asian-owned businesses, The Peached Tortilla and Chi'Lantro, to donate a portion of proceeds from specific foods items to the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative.

You can also get details about other Asian-owned businesses in the area you can support for AAPI Heritage Month.

SPRING ROLLS

Make sure all ingredients are cold before using. If you decide to use proteins, like tofu or shrimp, it should be cooked and cooled. The vermicelli rice noodles should be cooked and cooled as well.

Ingredients

Edamame

Mangos

Cucumber

Cilantro

Vermicelli rice noodles

Shredded carrots

Red pepper

Tofu

Mint

PEANUT SAUCE

Ingredients

1/4 cup peanut butter,

3 tablespoons of soy sauce,

1/2 teaspoon garlic,

1/2 teaspoon ginger,

1.5 tablespoon of sesame oil,

4 tablespoons water,

1 tablespoon rice vinegar,

1 tablespoon maple syrup

LEFTOVER FRIED RICE

Ingredients

