Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month inspired recipes
AUSTIN, Texas - In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some healthy Asian-inspired recipes.
For her fried rice, Tierra used leftovers from Tso Chinese Delivery which has partnered with two other local, Asian-owned businesses, The Peached Tortilla and Chi'Lantro, to donate a portion of proceeds from specific foods items to the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative.
You can also get details about other Asian-owned businesses in the area you can support for AAPI Heritage Month.
______
SPRING ROLLS
Make sure all ingredients are cold before using. If you decide to use proteins, like tofu or shrimp, it should be cooked and cooled. The vermicelli rice noodles should be cooked and cooled as well.
Ingredients
- Edamame
- Mangos
- Cucumber
- Cilantro
- Vermicelli rice noodles
- Shredded carrots
- Red pepper
- Tofu
- Mint
PEANUT SAUCE
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup peanut butter,
- 3 tablespoons of soy sauce,
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic,
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger,
- 1.5 tablespoon of sesame oil,
- 4 tablespoons water,
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar,
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
LEFTOVER FRIED RICE
Ingredients
Advertisement
- 1 cup of leftover rice,
- 1/4 cup of frozen peas and carrots,
- 1/8 cup of diced onion
- 1 clove of garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon of minced ginger
- 1 tablespoon of soy sauce,
- 1/2 tablespoon of sesame oil
- 1 egg