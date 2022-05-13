Expand / Collapse search

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month inspired recipes

AUSTIN, Texas - In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some healthy Asian-inspired recipes.

For her fried rice, Tierra used leftovers from Tso Chinese Delivery which has partnered with two other local, Asian-owned businesses, The Peached Tortilla and Chi'Lantro, to donate a portion of proceeds from specific foods items to the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative.

You can also get details about other Asian-owned businesses in the area you can support for AAPI Heritage Month.

SPRING ROLLS

Spring roll recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, Tierra is making a quick Asian-inspired recipe that's easy to make.

Make sure all ingredients are cold before using. If you decide to use proteins, like tofu or shrimp, it should be cooked and cooled. The vermicelli rice noodles should be cooked and cooled as well.

Ingredients

  • Edamame 
  • Mangos 
  • Cucumber 
  • Cilantro 
  • Vermicelli rice noodles 
  • Shredded carrots
  • Red pepper 
  • Tofu
  • Mint 

PEANUT SAUCE

Peanut sauce recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Tierra is making a condiment that's healthy and got an Asian flair.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup peanut butter, 
  • 3 tablespoons of soy sauce, 
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic, 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ginger, 
  • 1.5 tablespoon of sesame oil, 
  • 4 tablespoons water, 
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar, 
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup 

LEFTOVER FRIED RICE

Fried rice recipe from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Tierra makes an Asian-inspired recipe that uses some leftovers from Tso Chinese Delivery.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup of leftover rice, 
  • 1/4 cup of frozen peas and carrots, 
  • 1/8 cup of diced onion 
  • 1 clove of garlic 
  • 1/2 teaspoon of minced ginger 
  • 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, 
  • 1/2 tablespoon of sesame oil
  • 1 egg 