1 killed, 1 injured in North Austin: police

The Austin Police Department is investigating an incident in North Austin that left one person dead and one injured on Sunday night.

On Nov. 12 just after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab call in the 10100 block of Aspen Street and found two people.

One person had died and the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD says the investigation is still in progress, but the incident is not being investigated as a homicide at this time.