1 killed, 1 injured in North Austin: police
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an incident in North Austin that left one person dead and one injured on Sunday night.
On Nov. 12 just after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab call in the 10100 block of Aspen Street and found two people.
One person had died and the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MORE CRIME COVERAGE
- Rideshare passenger dies after jumping from car on tollway, police say
- Target employee assaulted, robbed near UT campus
- Suspects with kids in tow steal from liquor store in Leander
APD says the investigation is still in progress, but the incident is not being investigated as a homicide at this time.