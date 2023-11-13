Suspects with kids in tow steal from liquor store in Leander

article

Leander police need your help identifying four adults who they say stole from a liquor store with two kids in tow.

Police say on the night of November 4, two women and two men entered the Twin Liquors Store on N. US 183, with two middle school-aged children.

When they were inside, police say one suspect kept the employee busy, while the other three stole bottles of liquor.

Police say they were seen leaving in a black Toyota sedan.

All four suspects are believed to be involved in similar thefts in Cedar Park and the North Austin area, Leander police say.

If you have any information that may lead to the identity of the suspects, please contact Detective M. Silva at 512-528-2805 or msilva@leandertx.gov and reference case #23-298.