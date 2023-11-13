Target employee assaulted, robbed near UT campus

University of Texas at Austin police are investigating after a Target store employee was assaulted and robbed Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the store on Guadalupe St.

Officers immediately responded and searched the area, but so far, no one is in custody.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his late 30s to early 40s with a thin build, short or close shaved hair, and a salt and pepper beard. He was last seen wearing a black and blue jacket, white and black sneakers and had black glasses on his head.

If you have any information, call UTPD at 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.