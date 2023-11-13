Expand / Collapse search

Rideshare passenger dies after jumping from car on tollway, police say

Cedar Park police are investigating after a rideshare driver reported a passenger jumped from the moving vehicle on 183A Toll. Responding officers found a person dead in the roadway. FOX 7's John Krinjak has more.

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Cedar Park police say a rideshare passenger died after jumping from a moving vehicle on 183A Toll Monday morning.

The driver called police around 6:30 a.m. to report the passenger had jumped.

Officers responded and found a person dead in the roadway.

FULL VIDEO: Cedar Park police provide update after a body was found in the roadway of the 183A Toll.

Traffic was shut down in the northbound lanes of the 183A Toll near Whitestone Blvd. through Crystal Falls for hours, but the road has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.