Expand / Collapse search

Body found floating in Lady Bird Lake, ATCEMS says

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Lady Bird Lake
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire and APD Lake Patrol responded to a report of a body floating in Lady Bird Lake Thursday afternoon. 

Rescuers entered the water on boat around 2:46 p.m.

Lake Patrol says after locating an older male in the water, a deceased on scene pronouncement was obtained around 3:19 p.m. 

Officials are now working to recover and relocate the victim to the shore. 

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates