Body found floating in Lady Bird Lake, ATCEMS says

Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire and APD Lake Patrol responded to a report of a body floating in Lady Bird Lake Thursday afternoon.

Rescuers entered the water on boat around 2:46 p.m.

Lake Patrol says after locating an older male in the water, a deceased on scene pronouncement was obtained around 3:19 p.m.

Officials are now working to recover and relocate the victim to the shore.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates