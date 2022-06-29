ATCEMS: Multiple hurt in crash involving semitruck on I-35

First responders are responding to a major traffic collision on I-35.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes, if possible. Drivers should also expect delays due to the collision.

According to ATCEMS, a collision involving multiple vehicles and a semi-truck happened in the 12100 block of I-35 in North Austin this morning.

There were reportedly 12 people involved in this crash:

4 with no complaints of injuries

4 evaluated but refused EMS transport

4 total transported, 3 as Trauma Alerts

Two of the Trauma Alerts, an adult and a late teenager, were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

The third Trauma Alert was reportedly taken to St. David's Round Rock with potentially serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.