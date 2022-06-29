Expand / Collapse search

ATCEMS: Multiple hurt in crash involving semitruck on I-35

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - First responders are responding to a major traffic collision on I-35. 

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes, if possible. Drivers should also expect delays due to the collision.

According to ATCEMS, a collision involving multiple vehicles and a semi-truck happened in the 12100 block of I-35 in North Austin this morning. 

There were reportedly 12 people involved in this crash:

  • 4 with no complaints of injuries
  • 4 evaluated but refused EMS transport
  • 4 total transported, 3 as Trauma Alerts

Two of the Trauma Alerts, an adult and a late teenager, were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

The third Trauma Alert was reportedly taken to St. David's Round Rock with potentially serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries.