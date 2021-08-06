ATCEMS rescue worker trapped in Northwest Austin construction site

Austin-Travis County EMS says it has rescued a worker from a trench in Northwest Austin.

ATCEMS says it received initial reports of a person trapped in a flooded trench at a construction site. Upon arriving on site ATCEMS says it was able to make contact with the worker who was alert and claimed to be unharmed.

After rescuing the worker, ATCEMS says they are currently evaluating their condition. At this time the worker does not seem to be injured and it is not known whether they will seek further medical assistance.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter