ATCEMS responding to multi-vehicle crash on FM 973, avoid the area

First responders are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on FM 973.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area.

According to ATCEMS, first responders were dispatched to a collision involving 7 vehicles and an 18-wheeler in the 13000 block of FM 973 around 4:39 p.m. One adult patient was transported to St. David's North Austin Medical Center with not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

A second adult patient refused transport, according to ATCEMS.

First responders with ATCEMS has cleared the scene but other public safety agencies will remain on the scene for clean-up.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter