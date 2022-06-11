2 teens injured following multi-vehicle crash near Lakeway

Austin-Travis County EMS is working the scene of a reported multi-vehicle crash near Lakeway.

ATCEMS says that the crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m. June 11 between 2400 and 2507 N. FM 620 near Storm Drive. One vehicle involved reportedly rolled over.

Fire crews on scene reported three patients, including two teenagers. One patient has been transported via STAR Flight to Dell Seton with serious injuries likely caused from being ejected from the rolled vehicle, according to ATCEMS.

The second patient has been transported to St. David's Round Rock by ATCEMS medics with potentially serious injuries. The third patient refused transport.

Three additional people involved in the crash fled the scene, says ATCEMS.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and to expect traffic delays as authorities continue to investigate the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates