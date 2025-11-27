Gov. Abbott speaks on redistricting, CAIR lawsuit at Thanksgiving Meals on Wheels distribution

The Brief Gov. Abbott spoke about redistricting at the Thanksgiving Meals on Wheels event He also touched on the lawsuit filed against him by CAIR



At a Thanksgiving Meals on Wheels distribution, Governor Greg Abbott took the opportunity to talk about politics, specifically redistricting, and a lawsuit filed against him by the council on American-Islamic Relations.

Abbott also touched on the importance of the work that Meals on Wheels is doing, saying that during the recent government shutdown, everyone who was signed up for meals continued to receive them.

Gov. Abbott on redistricting

What they're saying:

This week, an emergency order from U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito restored the newly drawn congressional map for the state of Texas, after it was temporarily blocked by a federal panel of judges earlier this month who called it racial gerrymandering, saying it would disproportionately reduce the power of Black and Hispanic voters.

Now, lawmakers are awaiting a full decision from the court ahead of the 2026 candidate filing deadline on December 8.

The newly drawn map is expected to give Republican candidates an edge in five districts, and on Thursday Abbott said he believes that will be the map used in the upcoming election cycle.

"We are expecting a ruling from the United States Supreme Court next week," said Abbott. "I think, at a minimum, they will maintain the stay on the lower court's ruling and allow the Texas maps to be used for this election cycle."

Gov. Abbott on CAIR lawsuit

Abbott also addressed a lawsuit filed by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a group he designated as a terrorist organization in Texas last week preventing them from purchasing land in the state, among other restrictions.

Now, CAIR is asking the courts to strike down the governor's proclamation, calling it defamatory and alleging that it's both unconstitutional and a violation of Texas state law.

"It's the most flimsy lawsuit I've ever seen," said Abbott.

On Thursday, Abbott doubled down on his previous statements, alleging that the group has ties to terrorism.

Those allegations stem from a 2009 conviction in which a founding member of the Texas chapter of CAIR was found guilty on 10 counts of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization, among other charges.

"They’re saying that a person judged by a federal court as supporting terrorism is the heart of the community," said Abbott. "That signals exactly what we're saying, and that is, CAIR is connected to terrorism and cannot be tolerated in Texas."

The other side:

In response to the governor's designation, representatives for CAIR sent a letter to Abbott noting that the organization has condemned acts of terrorism in the past and saying, "Your proclamation has no basis in law or fact."