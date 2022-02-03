ATCEMS responding to water rescue on Gregg Lane in South Austin

First responders with ATCEMS rescued a driver from a low water crossing early this morning.

According to ATCEMS, multiple rescue assess were in the 10708-11131 block of Gregg Lane in South Austin around 5 a.m. A vehicle was reportedly stuck in the water at a low water crossing in the area. The driver was on top of the vehicle, according to a tweet from ATCEMS.

Travis County Starflight had also been called to assist with the water rescue, but was canceled because of the weather.

ATCEMS was able to safely remove the driver from the water.

A second ambulance was reportedly requested by ATCEMS to evaluate a rescuer. The rescue was being evaluated for hypothermia after entering the water, according to ATCEMS.

Texans are being asked to stay indoors if possible because of the dangerous road conditions.

