List of schools closing: Local school districts closing on Feb. 3

Local school districts are closing Thursday, Feb. 3 due to winter weather.

You can see if your student's school district is closed below:

___

Hutto ISD Superintendent Dr. Celina Estrada Thomas announced Tuesday evening that the district will be closed on Feb. 3 due to winter weather.

Wintry weather forecasted is expected to bring the possibility of ice on roadways, making travel unsafe.

"We will continue to monitor weather conditions in coordination with city and county emergency management officials and will announce a return date by Thursday afternoon," Dr. Estrada said. "Please continue to monitor district communications."

In the press release, Dr. Estrada encourages everyone to stay home and avoid traveling, as temperatures in the coming days will be bitterly cold. She also recommended paying attention to local news stations and the National Weather Service for updates.

The Thursday closure will create a deficit in Hutto ISD's required instructional minutes, which may have to be made up.

Due to winter weather approaching Central Texas, Taylor ISD will close on Feb. 3.

Taylor ISD officials said the management team predicts the winter weather will result in unsafe travel conditions throughout the day. They will continue to monitor weather conditions in coordination with city and county emergency management officials.

"We encourage everyone to stay home and stay off the roadways. Taylor ISD support staff will winterize facilities to keep staff and students safe upon their return," the school district said.

Taylor ISD also said its district calendar is built with more minutes than the State of Texas requires. Because of this, the school district will not need to make up Thursday's school closure.

___

___

