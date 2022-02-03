Texas Winter Storm: What Austin area can expect

article

An arctic air mass will continue to spread across the Austin area today, bringing the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this winter.

According to the National Weather Service, wintry precipitation, mainly in the form of freezing rain and sleet will occur across portions of South Central Texas this morning into this afternoon and early evening. There is also a strong possibility that freezing rain and sleet amounts will cause hazardous travel impacts across the Hill Country to the I-35 corridor from New Braunfels to Georgetown, including the Austin metro area today.

Ice accumulations of 1/10 to 1/4 of an inch are expected with isolated amounts to 1/2 inch possible.

Sleet accumulations of 1/4 to 1/2 inch are also possible.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for this region. Travel is expected to become very difficult on untreated roads, especially elevated bridges, overpasses, and roadways, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the rest of South-Central Texas where ice accumulation from a light glaze up to 1/10 of an inch of ice will be possible. Even with lighter ice accumulations, hazardous travel will be possible, especially on elevated bridges, overpasses, and roadways.

According to the National Weather Service, a brief changeover to light snow across Val Verde, Edwards and the northern Hill Country counties will be possible before precipitation ends.

___

___

