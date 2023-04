Image 1 of 4 ▼ ATCEMS Medic-41 (ATCEMS)

It was a busy week for Austin and Travis County's newest EMS station.

ATCEMS Medic-41, which came online Sunday, March 26, saw responses to 28 incidents during its inaugural week in service.

The station, commonly referred to as the Davenport Ranch/Loop 360, is located on Westlake Drive near Lake Austin and the Pennybacker Bridge.