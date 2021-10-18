ATCEMS, Travis County Starflight respond to crash on FM 973

First responders with ATCEMS and Travis County Starflight responded to a three-vehicle collision on FM 973 in Manor.

According to ATCEMS, the accident happened in the 15300 block of northbound FM 973 around 8 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was reportedly an 18-wheeler.

One of the drivers involved was pinned in their vehicle and needed to be extricated, according to ATCEMS. That driver was declared a trauma alert and was taken to Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital in Round Rock with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

A second driver was brought to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The third driver involved was evaluated for minor injuries and refused EMS transport.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter