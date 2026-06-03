San Antonio nuns become viral sensations after scoring VIP treatment at Spurs playoff game
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A group of San Antonio Spurs-supporting nuns have become the unexpected breakout stars of the NBA playoffs, bringing a dose of divine enthusiasm as their favorite team prepares to square off against the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.
Spurs-supporting nuns
The backstory:
The Salesian Sisters of Saint John Bosco first captured national attention during their high-profile appearance at Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on May 28. Their journey from the convent to the baseline has since become a viral sensation, largely driven by San Antonio resident Laura Ann Montes of Uno Nuno Media, who documented the sisters' high-energy playoff experience in a series of viral TikTok posts.
According to Montes, who alongside her husband "captured the Salesian Sisters Spurs playoff game experience," the sisters received a full VIP treatment befitting NBA royalty.
What they're saying:
"Starting with their police escort from the church, luxury black car service with Texas Elite Driver, to arriving at the Frost Bank Center," Montes said. "They were greeted by the Spurs organization and escorted to a suite to enjoy some food."
The viral footage shows the sisters fully immersed in the playoff atmosphere, cheering enthusiastically during the game and greeting delighted fans throughout the arena. The sudden celebrity of the Salesian Sisters has injected a wave of local pride into the Spurs' championship run.
Whether the Spurs will require divine intervention to overcome the Knicks in the upcoming finals remains to be seen, but as the series begins, San Antonio players and fans alike know exactly where to turn for an extra blessing.
Game one tips off Wednesday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. in San Antonio.
The Source: Information in this article is from @UnoNunoMedia via Storyful.