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San Antonio nuns become viral sensations after scoring VIP treatment at Spurs playoff game

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FOX Local
Sports
Published June 3, 2026 9:55 AM CDT
Published June 3, 2026 9:55 AM CDT
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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MAY 24: Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco on San Antonio's West Side wait for players during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Sunday, May 24, 2026. (Katina Zentz/San Antonio Express-

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The Brief

    • A group of Salesian Sisters nuns has become a viral hit after high-energy TikTok videos showed them cheering on the San Antonio Spurs during the Western Conference Finals.
    • The Spurs organization gave the sisters a full VIP experience, including a police escort, luxury car service, and access to a private suite at the Frost Bank Center.
    • It remains to be seen if the nuns' "divine enthusiasm" will carry the Spurs to victory as they prepare to face the New York Knicks in the upcoming NBA Finals.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A group of San Antonio Spurs-supporting nuns have become the unexpected breakout stars of the NBA playoffs, bringing a dose of divine enthusiasm as their favorite team prepares to square off against the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

Spurs-supporting nuns

The backstory:

The Salesian Sisters of Saint John Bosco first captured national attention during their high-profile appearance at Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on May 28. Their journey from the convent to the baseline has since become a viral sensation, largely driven by San Antonio resident Laura Ann Montes of Uno Nuno Media, who documented the sisters' high-energy playoff experience in a series of viral TikTok posts.

San Antonio Spurs-supporting nuns get VIP treatment
San Antonio Spurs-supporting nuns get VIP treatment

San Antonio Spurs-supporting nuns get VIP treatment

The San Antonio Spurs-supporting Salesian Sisters of St John Bosco have become unexpected stars of the NBA playoffs, and they’re likely to make their mark as their favorite team squares up to the New York Knicks in finals. @UnoNunoMedia via Storyful

According to Montes, who alongside her husband "captured the Salesian Sisters Spurs playoff game experience," the sisters received a full VIP treatment befitting NBA royalty.

What they're saying:

"Starting with their police escort from the church, luxury black car service with Texas Elite Driver, to arriving at the Frost Bank Center," Montes said. "They were greeted by the Spurs organization and escorted to a suite to enjoy some food."

The viral footage shows the sisters fully immersed in the playoff atmosphere, cheering enthusiastically during the game and greeting delighted fans throughout the arena. The sudden celebrity of the Salesian Sisters has injected a wave of local pride into the Spurs' championship run.

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The San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks are set to face off in the NBA finals starting Wednesday, June 3, in San Antonio.

Whether the Spurs will require divine intervention to overcome the Knicks in the upcoming finals remains to be seen, but as the series begins, San Antonio players and fans alike know exactly where to turn for an extra blessing.

Game one tips off Wednesday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. in San Antonio.

The Source: Information in this article is from @UnoNunoMedia via Storyful.

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