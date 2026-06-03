San Antonio nuns become viral sensations after scoring VIP treatment at Spurs playoff game

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The Brief A group of Salesian Sisters nuns has become a viral hit after high-energy TikTok videos showed them cheering on the San Antonio Spurs during the Western Conference Finals. The Spurs organization gave the sisters a full VIP experience, including a police escort, luxury car service, and access to a private suite at the Frost Bank Center. It remains to be seen if the nuns' "divine enthusiasm" will carry the Spurs to victory as they prepare to face the New York Knicks in the upcoming NBA Finals.



A group of San Antonio Spurs-supporting nuns have become the unexpected breakout stars of the NBA playoffs, bringing a dose of divine enthusiasm as their favorite team prepares to square off against the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

Spurs-supporting nuns

The backstory:

The Salesian Sisters of Saint John Bosco first captured national attention during their high-profile appearance at Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on May 28. Their journey from the convent to the baseline has since become a viral sensation, largely driven by San Antonio resident Laura Ann Montes of Uno Nuno Media, who documented the sisters' high-energy playoff experience in a series of viral TikTok posts.

According to Montes, who alongside her husband "captured the Salesian Sisters Spurs playoff game experience," the sisters received a full VIP treatment befitting NBA royalty.

What they're saying:

"Starting with their police escort from the church, luxury black car service with Texas Elite Driver, to arriving at the Frost Bank Center," Montes said. "They were greeted by the Spurs organization and escorted to a suite to enjoy some food."

The viral footage shows the sisters fully immersed in the playoff atmosphere, cheering enthusiastically during the game and greeting delighted fans throughout the arena. The sudden celebrity of the Salesian Sisters has injected a wave of local pride into the Spurs' championship run.

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Whether the Spurs will require divine intervention to overcome the Knicks in the upcoming finals remains to be seen, but as the series begins, San Antonio players and fans alike know exactly where to turn for an extra blessing.

Game one tips off Wednesday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. in San Antonio.