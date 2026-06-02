South Austin hit-and-run leaves Air Force firefighter seriously injured

The Brief An Air Force firefighter was left seriously injured after a hit-and-run in South Austin Investigators believe the man was walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle going roughly 50 mph hit him on May 30 near the 6800 block of South Congress Avenue near William Cannon Drive Detectives are asking area residents and business owners to review security or dashcam footage recorded Saturday, May 30, between 9:50 p.m. and 11 p.m.



Austin police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left an Air Force firefighter critically injured in South Austin this past weekend.

The backstory:

Dominic Dubas, 23, is an active-duty Air Force firefighter stationed in Alaska. His mother says he grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, and came to Austin to enjoy a short vacation.

"He has been in Anchorage for the last four and a half years at the base there, and he said he was looking forward to some warm weather and some sunshine and to enjoy a few days here," said his mother, Melissa Dubas.

Dominic and his friend were staying at an Airbnb near the 6800 block of South Congress Avenue near William Cannon Drive. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, May 30, he went to a Walgreens across the street to get snacks.

Investigators believe Dominic was walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle going roughly 50 mph hit him. The driver left the scene.

Forty minutes later, a passerby spotted him and called police, initially thinking it was someone sleeping on the curb.

"He's an Air Force veteran, a young man," said David VanHaaften, Dominic’s grandfather. "And somebody left him on the side of the road here in Texas, your city, like a dead dog for half an hour without calling 911. It's inexcusable."

Dominic's friend went looking for him after he didn't return and wasn't answering calls. He found first responders already on the scene.

Dominic Dubas, 23

"He said he continued to walk up and down the street, and he came back again and said, 'I'm missing my friend. Can you tell me if this is my friend?' And they let him know that it was," Melissa Dubas said.

The base in Alaska notified Melissa that her son was in critical condition.

"I spoke with the emergency trauma surgeon, and at that time, she let me know that Dominic had suffered severe brain injury and that he likely wouldn't make it," Melissa Dubas said. "She let me know that even though I was getting here as soon as I could, that he may not even survive."

Dominic is at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center on a respirator, fighting for his life. He suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, multiple strokes, and fractures to his spine, face, and leg. Surgeons had to remove part of his skull to relieve pressure.

"He's here clinging to life," VanHaaften said. "We don't know whether he's going to make it or not, so please, if somebody knows something, we'd appreciate your help. We're heartbroken."

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you know anything, contact the police. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Austin Police Department's Vehicular Homicide Unit is actively investigating the crash. Detectives are asking area residents and business owners to review security or dashcam footage recorded Saturday, May 30, between 9:50 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Cole at 512-974-5369 or the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.