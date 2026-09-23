Athena the owl's offspring released into the wild

The Brief The owlet of Athena has officially returned to the wild at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center After passing a series of physical and flight tests, experts determined the owlet was fully prepared to venture out on its own Four other foster siblings who were raised alongside the young owl are also prepared for release



A young Great Horned Owl with a high-profile Austin lineage has officially returned to the wild at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, marking a triumphant recovery after an uncertain start to life.

Owlet released back into the wild

What they're saying:

The owlet is the offspring of Athena, a Great Horned Owl well known to local birdwatchers and designated as Austin's official owl ambassador.

Video showed the young bird soaring out of its enclosure and disappearing into the surrounding canopy.

When Athena laid two eggs back in April, both chicks were initially feared dead. Days later, however, staff at the Wildflower Center discovered that the second owlet had actually survived.

To ensure the young bird developed the natural behaviors needed for life in the wild, wildlife rehabilitators placed the owlet under the care of a surrogate Great Horned Owl over the past several months. The foster parent helped teach the chick essential survival and hunting skills.

After passing a series of physical and flight tests, experts determined the owlet was fully prepared to venture out on its own.

"With a Great Horned Owl, they should be angry, and they should be upset, and you know, so we’re just looking for them to react normally to us," said Jules Marin, detailing the indicators of a successful rehabilitation. "We love it when our patients hate us. That’s when we know we’ve done a really good job."

What's next:

Four other foster siblings who were raised alongside the young owl are also prepared for release. Wildlife handlers plan to introduce them to different natural areas around Central Texas to avoid overcrowding local territory.

Athena has not been spotted by researchers or local birdwatchers since she departed the nest in April.