Athena Strand's grandfather forgives Tanner Horner in emotional social media post

By FOX 4 Staff
Texas
WISE COUNTY, Texas - The grandfather of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl killed after being abducted from her home on Wednesday, says he forgives the man responsible for his granddaughter's death.

31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges in connection to Athena's death. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says Horner confessed while being questioned by police.

On Saturday, one day after Athena's body was found, Mark Strand posted his thoughts on his loss and his journey to forgiving Horner. 

"This man I am, is angry and I want 5 minutes alone in a cell with the psycho that took our Athena away from us, but there's a soft gentle voice in the back of my head telling me I need to forgive him," Strand writes.

Strand goes on to say he believes that voice is God.

"If I allow this hate to consume me, that voice will fade and eventually be silenced. Then that ugly spirit of hate will have succeeded and that’s why this gentle voice persists to tell me I need to forgive this man," he writes.

Leaning on his faith, Strand eventually says he forgives Horner.

"There’s not one ounce of my flesh that wants to do this or say this, but my spirit has heard God’s voice and right now, while tears flood my eyes, I declare publicly that I forgive this man!" said Strand.

Read the full post here:

Wise County officials are asking the community to wear Athena's favorite color, pink, on Monday.

A number of events have been scheduled to remember Athena early this week.