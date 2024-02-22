AT&T outage today? Several states across the US reporting wireless cellular network issues

If you are waking up Thursday morning and having trouble with your smartphone, you're not alone.

There have been millions of reports made coast to coast about a major problem with the AT&T wireless network.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office in Florida, subscribers were unable to call or text 911, but that issue seems to have been resolved for some as of 7 a.m.

A spike of outages was initially reported on AT&T's website beginning around 3:45 a.m. showing about 1,600 without service. About an hour later, that number jumped to over 32,000.

So far, 57% of the issues relate to mobile phones, 35% have to do with signal issues and 8% of the reported problems have to do with mobile internet.

Multiple FOX TV Stations are facing challenges communicating with their station's field crews Thursday morning.

What states are most affected?

According to Downdetector, the cities most affected by the outages include Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, San Antonio, San Diego, Chicago, San Francisco, and Honolulu.

When is AT&T going to be back up?

So far, AT&T is not confirming what the problem is, but a statement from the company says:

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored."

That's the same message they've been replying to customers on X who are tagging them with complaints.

Why does my phone say SOS?

If you are getting an "SOS" in the status bar of your cellphone - you do not have service and your device isn't connected to a cellular network. According to Apple, your device can still make emergency calls – although some law enforcement agencies are reporting that residents are unable to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.