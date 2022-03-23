Expand / Collapse search

AT&T waiving overage fees for those affected by severe Texas weather, tornadoes

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Hutto
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - AT&T is waiving overage charges from March 23 through April 1 for those affected by this week's severe weather and tornadoes.

The phone service company is providing unlimited text, talk, and data for AT&T Postpaid and Prepaid customers in the following Texas zip codes: 78665, 78681, 78664, 78634, 78621.

After severe weather and tornadoes left areas of Hutto, Round Rock and Elgin damaged this week, AT&T says they want to help their wireless customers stay connected.

VIDEO: Severe storms, tornadoes sweep through Central Texas

There is no shortage of dramatic video from Monday's severe storms and tornadoes in Central Texas. They were taken by drones, cell phones, dash cams and home surveillance.

Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges.

