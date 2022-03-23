AT&T waiving overage fees for those affected by severe Texas weather, tornadoes

AT&T is waiving overage charges from March 23 through April 1 for those affected by this week's severe weather and tornadoes.

The phone service company is providing unlimited text, talk, and data for AT&T Postpaid and Prepaid customers in the following Texas zip codes: 78665, 78681, 78664, 78634, 78621.

After severe weather and tornadoes left areas of Hutto, Round Rock and Elgin damaged this week, AT&T says they want to help their wireless customers stay connected.

Customers in these areas may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice and text charges.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Drone video shows damage left behind from tornadoes in Round Rock

Video captures tornado ripping through Texas Walmart parking lot

Tornado destroys homes in Granger community, donations needed

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter