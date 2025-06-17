Attempted abduction of 2 children in Johnson City; police looking for person of interest

The Brief Johnson City Police Department investigating attempted abduction of 2 children 1 child escaped, the other child was taken to a gas station Police released photos of person of interest on social media



The Johnson City Police Department is investigating the attempted abduction of two children and released photos of a person of interest in the case.

What we know:

Johnson City PD posted on Facebook about the incident on June 16 at around 9 p.m.

Police say the incident happened in the 300 block of North Winters Furr in Johnson City.

One child was able to escape and run to safety.

The second child was taken by the suspect to a gas station off of US 281.

The child's father was notified, and he was able to safely recover the child.

The suspect fled from the scene.

Person of interest

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Person of interest in attempted child abduction (Johnson City Police Department)

Johnson City police later released photos of a person of interest at a gas station.

The woman was described by witnesses as:

Above average height

Between 30 and 40 years old

Brightly dyed orange/red hair

Multiple tattoos, including one of the state of Texas on her leg

What we don't know:

Johnson City PD and the Blanco County Sheriff's Office responded and attempted to locate the suspect.

At this time, the suspect has not been located and the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information that may help in identifying and locating the suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Johnson City PD or the Blanco County Sheriff's Office. You can also call 830-768-7111 or email jlosoya@johnsoncitytx.org and reference case number P25060014.