Attempted ATM burglary in Gillespie County under investigation
GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas - The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office is asking for information in relation to the attempted burglary of an ATM.
The backstory:
The incident happened at Security State Bank in Harper in the pre-dawn hours of Sept. 20.
A person was caught on surveillance video and officials are asking the public for help identifying the person.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the person is asked to contact Gillespie County Crime Stoppers at 830-997-8477 (TIPS) or http://www.gillespiecountycrimestoppers.com.
All tips are anonymous, and tipsters may be eligible for cash rewards if their information leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from Gillespie County Sheriff's Office.