Attempted ATM burglary in Gillespie County under investigation

The Brief An attempted ATM burglary in Gillespie County is under investigation The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office is asking help identifying a person caught in surveillance video images The incident happened on Sept. 20



The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office is asking for information in relation to the attempted burglary of an ATM.

The backstory:

The incident happened at Security State Bank in Harper in the pre-dawn hours of Sept. 20.

A person was caught on surveillance video and officials are asking the public for help identifying the person.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the person is asked to contact Gillespie County Crime Stoppers at 830-997-8477 (TIPS) or http://www.gillespiecountycrimestoppers.com.

All tips are anonymous, and tipsters may be eligible for cash rewards if their information leads to an arrest.