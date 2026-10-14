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Attempted ATM burglary in Gillespie County under investigation

By
FOX 7 Austin
Gillespie County
Published October 14, 2026 10:26 AM CDT
Published October 14, 2026 10:26 AM CDT

The Brief

    • An attempted ATM burglary in Gillespie County is under investigation
    • The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office is asking help identifying a person caught in surveillance video images
    • The incident happened on Sept. 20

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas - The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office is asking for information in relation to the attempted burglary of an ATM.

The backstory:

The incident happened at Security State Bank in Harper in the pre-dawn hours of Sept. 20.

A person was caught on surveillance video and officials are asking the public for help identifying the person.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the person is asked to contact Gillespie County Crime Stoppers at 830-997-8477 (TIPS) or http://www.gillespiecountycrimestoppers.com.

All tips are anonymous, and tipsters may be eligible for cash rewards if their information leads to an arrest. 

The Source: Information from Gillespie County Sheriff's Office.

Gillespie CountyCrime and Public Safety