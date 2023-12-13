Attempted ATM theft at north Austin 7-Eleven

A break-in was caught on camera at the 7-Eleven at Parmer Lane and Lamar Boulevard in north Austin Wednesday, Dec. 13.

A video taken by Ravi Mann shows the incident. Mann told FOX 7 that the suspects in the video tried to steal the store's ATM.

Shattered glass is all around the ATM while the suspects loop what looks like a steel cable over it.

The suspects move out of frame, and something tugs the cable, breaking off parts of the machine.

Austin police have not commented on the investigation.