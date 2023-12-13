Expand / Collapse search

Attempted ATM theft at north Austin 7-Eleven

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
North Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Attempted ATM theft at north Austin 7-Eleven

Caught on camera: a break-in at the 7-Eleven on Parmer and Lamar Wednesday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas - A break-in was caught on camera at the 7-Eleven at Parmer Lane and Lamar Boulevard in north Austin Wednesday, Dec. 13.

A video taken by Ravi Mann shows the incident. Mann told FOX 7 that the suspects in the video tried to steal the store's ATM.

Shattered glass is all around the ATM while the suspects loop what looks like a steel cable over it.

CRIME NEWS

The suspects move out of frame, and something tugs the cable, breaking off parts of the machine.

Austin police have not commented on the investigation.