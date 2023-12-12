Austin woman steals Uber driver's car claiming they were 'too slow': affidavit

A woman was arrested after police said she stole her Uber driver's car because she claimed the driver was driving too slow.

According to the arrest affidavit, on Dec. 10, around 12:28 a.m., an Uber driver picked up 27-year-old Neusha Afkami from a hotel to take her to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. On the way, the Uber driver said Afkami appeared upset due to how long it was going to take to get to the airport.

While driving, the Uber driver had her phone in hand. Afkami took the phone and threw it out of the window. This prompted the driver to stop the car and exit to get her phone.

As the driver was out of the car, Afkami got in the driver's seat and drove off, leaving the Uber driver stranded alongside the ramp on E Cesar Chavez going to Airport Blvd.

Officers working at the airport got the information, and found the Uber driver's car abandoned in front of a terminal.

Before Afkami could board the plane, she was found by police. When questioned, Afkami said she and the Uber driver were arguing over how long the drive was going to take. She told the Uber driver, "I need to get to the airport, so I'm going to take your car and drop it off at Southwest Airlines."

It was also noted, Afkami stole the Uber driver's wallet and used a credit card for several items at a store inside the airport. According to the affidavit, all the items purchased were found in Afkami's possession.

Afkami was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.