Jason Landry's family still searching for answers 3 years later

It’s the third holiday season for the family of Jason Landry with an empty seat at the table, and another year for another candlelight vigil, set for Friday in Luling.

Jason’s father, Kent Landry, spoke to FOX 7 Austin about how the family is doing after another year of unanswered questions.

"We're praying and hoping and trying to spend the best time that we can, hoping that if someone knows that they come forward, hoping for resolution and closure and also being cognizant of how we are blessed, even in the midst of all of this, we're still incredibly blessed. We really are," said Kent Landry.

The Texas State student was last seen on December 13th, 2020 when he left campus on holiday break for his home near Houston. Jason’s wrecked car was found near Luling. Some of his clothing was found nearby scattered along the gravel roadway.

MORE ON THE DISAPPEARANCE OF JASON LANDRY

Several searches were done by ground and by air. Among those taking part was Gene Robinson, with RP Search Services.

"What's really frustrating is that we have evidence that puts him there. But none of the follow up searches produced a single shred, not even a scrap of evidence away from the original accident scene," said Robinson.

There's the possibility that the technology used during the searches or new technology can solve this mystery.

"I've analyzed a lot of ground there and it's active ground. There's a lot of cattle out there. There's a lot of traffic out there. There's a lot of animals out there. And I think that, in this time period, we should see some other clues popping up," Robinson said. "And that's really what it's going to take, is some other clue to get us going in a different direction because we've exhausted all the ones that we would normally use in a search for an individual like this."

The public is welcome to take part in Friday’s vigil at the scene in Luling, or online on the Missing Person - Jason Landry Facebook page. There will also be another search for Jason on Saturday.

Kent Landry also said prayers are appreciated. "I think he is safely in the hands of God," said Landry.

There is still the possibility someone has some information that can help. There is also hope for the kind of lucky break Robinson mentioned.

"To be honest, I get, I'm always kind of glad when it's deer season, because deer hunters are always wandering around and looking in and places that we normally don't go. So I'm always kind of hoping that maybe a deer hunter stumbles across it for that solution," said Lanndry.

A statement about the Landry case was issued Wednesday by the Texas Attorney General's Office. Investigators with the agency's Cold Case & Missing Persons Unit met last month with state and local authorities. The review concluded "all credible leads have been thoroughly pursued," but the case remains classified as ongoing and active.

"For our family, we want to know the truth. We want to know, if we're bringing home bones, that's not something we haven't thought about, you know. But if someone knows something, I wish that they would unburden their soul of that knowledge, because they've carried that weight of for three years of knowing the truth of what has happened. And that's what we want," said Landry.

Kent Landry is a pastor and he said he understands there are other people like his family. He warned against isolating yourself and grieving alone.

"That's the worst thing you can do. And get off electronic media. Don't go on Twitter looking for comfort. Go to people, real people. You know, real people. And sit down in front of them and say, I'm hurting and I could use a hug. I could use a prayer. Go see your neighbor. Go see your friend. Go see your pastor. Go to your home, whatever it might be. Be real and be honest and sit down with a person because there is such comfort in being present with the person, even if it's through a camera. But do not, don't just sit there on your own," said Landry.