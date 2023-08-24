Attempted sexual assault suspect followed woman home from gas station: TCSO

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Do you know him? Call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444. (Travis County Sheriff's Office)

The Travis County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying a man who they say followed a woman home from a gas station in an attempt to sexually assault her.

It happened on August 12 around 6:15 a.m. at a gas station on Wells Branch Parkway and I-35.

Investigators say the woman was followed by a man who she had seen parked at an adjacent pump back to her apartment xomplex.

The suspect was now completely nude.

TCSO says the suspect searched for the victim in an attempt to sexually assault her but she was able to hide from him.

Investigators believe the suspect is between 25 and 35 years old. He's tall, with an athletic build and has short hair and multiple tattoos.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ TCSO says the suspect was last seen driving a 2015-2019 black GMC Sierra 4D Crew Cab with a bed cover. (Travis County Sheriff's Office)

He was last seen driving a vehicle believed to be a 2015-2019 black GMC Sierra 4D Crew Cab with a bed cover.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or the crime is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

TCSO is reminding women to be aware of their surroundings and not to hesitate to call 911 if they’re suspicious or concerned for their safety.