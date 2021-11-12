Expand / Collapse search

Attorney Ben Crump files lawsuits for more than 200 people, against Astroworld Music Festival

By Tom Zizka
Published 
Astroworld tragedy
FOX 26 Houston

More than 200 injury lawsuits filed amid Astroworld tragedy

A new round of lawsuits is coming in response to the deadly Astroworld Music Festival a week ago. FOX 26's Tom Zizka shares details of more than 200 people filing claims that they were harmed at the show.

HOUSTON - A new round of lawsuits is coming in response to the deadly Astroworld Music Festival that left nine people dead

Noted personal-injury attorney Ben Crump, Friday, filed more than 90 suits, representing more than 200 people, who say they were harmed at the show.

MORE: Astroworld death toll now 9 after hospitalized college student dies

Some appeared with Crump to tell their harrowing stories of survival. 

"I remember being crushed from every side, by human bodies all around me," remembers Uniqua Smith. Dishon Issac says, "The feeling was like someone coming from behind you, and bear-hugging as hard as they possibly can."

TMZ talks about Travis Scott's 'delayed' reaction amid Astroworld chaos

Friday marks exactly a week after the Astroworld tragedy that has now claimed nine lives. There are still a lot of questions about who knew what and when and why didn't people react sooner? Included in that is rapper Travis Scott and also his production team.

Standing from a wheelchair, to speak, Gertrude Doughtery shares how she was injured, "I fell to the ground, on my back. I was walked-on. If it wasn't for my brother, I probably wouldn't even be here today."

THE VICTIMS: What we know about the 9 lives lost in the Astroworld tragedy

One by one, they told their stories of going to and escaping from the Astroworld festival. 

On the steps of the Harris County Civil Courthouse, Crump says he is bringing suits from people who say they were injured and traumatized by the music festival. 

"They never fathomed that it would be the worst nightmare of their life," he says.

ICU Nurse, Astroworld attendee breaks down what happened during the festivities

FOX 26's Denise Middleton spoke with an ICU nurse who was in attendance during the Astroworld music festival and assisted first responders at the concert, where eight people died and several other members of the crowd were injured.

The suits allege the shared experience of concert-goers represents a failure of responsibility on every level. 

"This lawsuit is not just about getting justice for them, but it's about making sure that the promoters and the organizers cannot ever allow this to happen in the future," says Crump.

SHOCKING DETAILS: 'No control': Houston Fire Dept. logs of Astroworld paint disturbing picture

Corpus Christi attorney Alex Hilliard is co-counsel and says festival promoters are in the hot-seat. 

"They are legally required, as the organizers, the risk directors, the security personnel, to protect 50,000 people and they didn't have a plan," charges Hilliard.

VICTIM TIMELINE: 70 minutes at Astroworld: A countdown to catastrophe

The festival does, however, have a 56-page operation plan that purports to address some of those questions. The coming months will help determine if the plan, and the people charged with following it, went far enough.