Baseball community rallies behind 7-year-old in hospital following crash

The baseball community is rallying behind a little boy who is in critical condition at Dell Children’s Medical Center.

Seven-year-old Jude Calley plays on the Austin Raptors baseball team.

"Jude is a burst of life to say the least," Perfect Game and Walk-off Sports Tournament Director Drew Williams said. "When he gets on the baseball field or off the baseball field, he’s just so positive and happy and full of energy."

Jude played in a tournament this past weekend in Henly, but he didn’t make it to the last game.

"The teammates knew that Jude wasn’t there for the last game, and they didn’t know 100% what happened, but that he wasn’t there, and they actually went out and won the whole tournament in their age division," Williams said.

Jude was in a roll-over crash on FM 1626 near Hays County and was STAR Flight transported to Dell Children’s Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

"It hits really close to home for all of us. I think all of us are in this together traveling back and forth between different cities and when something like this occurs, it really puts everything into perspective," 8U Dripping Springs Select Baseball Coach Estevan Torres said.

Although opponents on the field, when something happens, the baseball family is there to support and Jude has hundreds of prayer warriors all over Central Texas.

"When something happens, and you can visibly see the outpour that people have for them, it really shows without words the type of family that they are," Williams said.

"I just hope that they have some comfort in knowing that they have such a large rally of people backing them and supporting them through this horrible situation," CTX Cavalry Cedar Park Baseball Mom Samantha Chapa said.

A baseball parent close to the family said Jude is still in critical condition. A meal train has been created for the family.

The baseball community is encouraging everyone to wear #jerseysforjude on Wednesday.