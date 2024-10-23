Austin airport travelers weigh in on 3-minute time limit to say goodbyes

article

Drop off and pick up points at airports often cause a bit of a traffic jam. Now, one New Zealand town is putting a time limit on saying goodbye because of that.

At the airport, some farewells are marked with long heartfelt hugs, while others are more quick and fun, like a wave, a peace sign, or even a knuckle touch.

"It depends. If it's a woman, maybe a little kiss goodbye. If it's a guy, it's hey, nice seeing you again. Talk to you later. I'll text you later. Good trip," said traveler Richard Blumenthal.

One city in the South Island of New Zealand is putting a timer on saying goodbye. Travelers at the Dunedin Airport are invited to hug it out, but make it quick in three minutes or less.

"This is about people dropping off, having a hug, having a farewell, and moving on," said Dan De Bono, Dunedin Airport, Chief Executive Officer.

The New Zealand Airport is introducing a fast farewell to keep traffic flowing and keep curbside congestion under control.

Signs even line the airport reading, "it's hard to say goodbye so make it quick."

"It's really about opening that up and doing it in a kind of free and funny kind of southern hospitality way," said De Bono.

De Bono says three minutes is plenty of time to get your daily dose of serotonin. Doctors say you only need 5–20 seconds for a hug to release serotonin.

Those seeking fonder farewells are asked to take it to the airport's parking lot instead.

Of course, not everyone is thrilled with the hurry-up and hug rule.

"It still wouldn't be quite enough to say goodbye. I mean, there are always a few tears," said traveler, Ann Johnson.

"Three minutes is not long enough when you haven't seen family in almost 14 years," said traveler Susan Painter.

FOX 7 Austin's Jenna King asked travelers how much time they’d like.

"I say go for at least five," Johnson said.

"Probably 10 minutes," says Painter.

"At least like 10 or 15 minutes would be ideal for me personally," said another traveler.

While others believe three minutes is plenty of time to say goodbye, adding it will alleviate traffic in and out of the airport.

"Three. Especially with an airport like this, because it's always so congested. I mean, that's all you need to do is three minutes," said traveler Michelle Noteboom.

"I would say take care of that business before you get to the airport. It shouldn't take longer than a minute or so to say goodbye and thank you," said traveler Aaron Levine.

Not to worry, the hug police won’t be coming after you in Austin or New Zealand. But guests in New Zealand caught hugging too long will be forced to take it to the parking lot.

Regardless of where you stand on the cuddle cap, as far as we know, there are no plans to bring this to ABIA any time soon.