Austin airport unveils new details, renderings of Concourse M

article

The Brief Austin-Bergstrom International Airport unveils new details, renderings of Concourse M Concourse M will be located on west side of airfield and be separate from Barbara Jordan Terminal



Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is providing new details and a new look at one of its projects.

What they're saying:

"Concourse M is a critical project that allows us to deliver more airline gates quickly, especially as we ramp up construction across the airfield", said Ghizlane Badawi, AUS Chief Executive Officer.

"As we continue design and pre-construction work on the new 26-gate Concourse B, we know our airline partners and passengers need more space as soon as possible, and this project will do just that, all while offering AUS travelers convenient amenities," Badawi adds.

By the numbers:

The new renderings released by the airport show the 37,357 square-foot pre-engineered structure's interior and exterior.

Concourse M will be on the west side of the airfield and separate from Barbara Jordan Terminal.

It will add six gates allowing for six narrow-body aircraft as well as four contact gates and two walk-out gates.

Dig deeper:

Passengers will access the facility by a shuttle bus that will pick them up from Gate 13, the airport’s only ground-level gate.

The facility will be used for diversions and throughout construction. Concourse M gates will be used as reliever gates during the construction of Concourse B and the remodeling of Concourse A to ensure gate capacity is not lost due to construction activities.

The facility will feature restrooms, a pet relief room, and outdoor canopies to provide shade for passengers using walk-out gates and shuttle buses.

What's next:

On March 26, the Austin City Council will vote to authorize a food service and retail concession lease agreement for the facility. More information about concessions will be released following the vote.

Concourse M is currently in the design and pre-construction phase, with Page, now Stantec/Fentress, as the joint-venture design firm. The project will be constructed by Hensel Phelps.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, with the airport aiming to open the facility as early as Spring 2028.