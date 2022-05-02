Austin Angels food fundraiser to benefit foster care community

Austin Angels is on a mission to help and support kids, youth, and families in the foster care community.

The organization is hosting a fundraiser where local chefs will compete to win the best dish, voted on by judges and the event's guests.

The event is called Food Fight for Youth in Foster Care and it will be held May 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Distribution Hall located at 1500 E. 4th Street. It will feature food, drinks, games, live music, and the friendly food competition.

Austin Angels says there are nearly 4,000 children in foster care in Central Texas and that every dollar raised will help reach the organization's goal of serving every single one of those children. The organization was founded in Central Texas and supports 21 chapters in 16 states.