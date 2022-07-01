Austin Animal Center, AFD partner on microchip scanner program

The Austin Animal Center and the Austin Fire Department are reactivating their microchip scanner partnership just in time for the July 4th holiday.

AFD says that the partnership, which was launched in early March 2020, was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the program, AAC has donated microchip scanners for each of AFD's 51 fire stations. Austinites can now bring stray animals to any one of those stations to find out if it's microchipped and receive information on how to track down the owner or resources on what to do next.

AFD says it is unable to take possession of any found animals, contact owners or search microchip databases.

