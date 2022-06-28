Williamson County officials are offering some fireworks safety tips and advice to keep pets calm on July 4th.

Fireworks are still allowed in parts of Williamson County but certain aerial fireworks, stick rockets and missiles with fins or rudders, will not be sold in Williamson County due to dangerous fire conditions.

Officials say if not used properly, fireworks can be dangerous and cause serious burns and eye injuries. They advise you to always check with your local fire department/district for recommendations or suggested precautions to follow before deciding to use them, then, follow these safety tips from the Williamson County Fire Marshal Special Operations Division.

Before shooting the fireworks:

DO NOT LET YOUR CHILDREN BUY FIREWORKS WITHOUT ADULT SUPERVISION Only buy from reliable fireworks sellers Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks Store fireworks in a cool, dry place Find a smooth, flat surface, away from the house or other buildings, dry leaves or grass Be sure to have water handy in case of a malfunction or fire ALWAYS HAVE ADULT SUPERVISION

When you’re ready to shoot:

NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY WITH OR IGNITE FIREWORKS Always read and follow label directions, warnings and instructions Be considerate of your neighbors Only ignite fireworks outdoors and away from houses and other structures Light only one firework at a time Never try to re-light fireworks that have not fully functioned Never give fireworks to small children, even sparklers cause serious burns Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks Never throw fireworks at another person, vehicle or animal Never carry fireworks in your pocket Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) also cautions that some pets can become frightened at the loud sound of fireworks. Below are tips to help your pet through their anxiety.