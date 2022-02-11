Austin Animal Center back at critical capacity, asking for the public's help

Austin Animal Center (AAC) is once again at critical capacity, and has no open kennels for medium or large dogs.

Dogs are being placed in abnormal locations due to high capacity

AAC posted a message on their Instagram account yesterday, stating that they've had to resort to putting dogs in crates. All rolling kennels have also been used.

"Despite making every effort to get as many dogs out as possible through adoption, foster, and rescue partners, stray dogs keep pouring in," said Deputy Chief Animal Services Officer Jason Garza. "To be a no-kill community means we need the community’s help."

According to the city, AAC usually has a select few kennels reserved for sick or injured dogs, dogs that pose public safety risks, and abandoned animals- but even those kennels are full.

Crating the dogs that do not have a suitable kennel is posing a challenge to the already short-staffed animal center. They are being forced to find abnormal areas to keep them.

In their Thursday evening Instagram post, AAC wrote that the animal care staff are tired, stressed, and heartbroken to have to put dogs in crates. They also said they are doing everything they can to find placement for dogs.

The city says that AAC will have staff available onsite Friday, Feb. 11 to process walk-in foster applications for those willing to foster a medium/large dog for a minimum of two weeks.

An adoption event is also being held on Saturday from 12-2 pm. All adoption fees continue to be waived.

Via Instagram, AAC says these are the other ways the public can help in this crisis:

1. If you find a stray dog please, please try to find the owner before bringing it to the shelter. We understand that not everyone can hold onto a medium/large found dog, but please try to find a neighbor who can first. Knock on nearby doors, post on Facebook and Nextdoor.



2. If you do find an animal from outside of Austin, please do not bring it to AAC and tell us you found it in Austin. This decreases the pet's chances of getting back home and puts a strain on our resources. We know other areas aren't no-kill and our hearts break for the animals, but our no-kill efforts will struggle if we keep taking in animals from outside our jurisdiction.



3. If you're facing issues like eviction and have a pet, contacting us as soon as possible allows all of us the best opportunity to try to find a different solution than surrender.

For guidance on what to do if you found a pet, text FoundATX to (844) 764-2125.



Austin Animal Center offers fencing and spay/neuter assistance to help pet owners keep their dogs safely contained; call 311 to be connected to these resources.

